Actinium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $287,420.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $278,731.59 and approximately $287,420.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046209 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 20,848,500 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.