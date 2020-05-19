Adelphoi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $252.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $245,252.14 and approximately $252.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

