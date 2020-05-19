adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €248.42 ($288.86).

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

FRA:ADS opened at €215.20 ($250.23) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €208.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €256.34. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

