Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,777 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. 60,257,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,013,953. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

