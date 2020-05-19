AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,808 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filament LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Filament LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,723,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 155,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66.

