AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 242,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

