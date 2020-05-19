AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 185.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

