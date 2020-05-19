AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,630 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 320.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $295.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $302.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,533 shares of company stock worth $36,202,455. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

