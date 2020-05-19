AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,621 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $55.01.

