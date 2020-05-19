AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 43,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,821.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 205,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 198,864 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 67,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

