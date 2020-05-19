AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 71,533 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,886,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 96.2% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 257,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,119,000 after buying an additional 126,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $311.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.49. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $316.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.