AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 584.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,732 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,696,000 after purchasing an additional 449,091 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $671,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,426 shares of company stock valued at $795,685. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

