AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in RLI by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RLI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RLI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in RLI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. RLI Corp has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

