AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.