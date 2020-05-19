AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,597,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,782,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,109,000.

ITA stock opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.83.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

