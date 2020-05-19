AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $101,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,544,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Stericycle by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 481,300 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

