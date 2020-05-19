AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 461.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 80.9% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,578,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,339,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

