AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 926.1% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 99,809 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,231,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,502,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,083,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

