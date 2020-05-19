AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,264 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.13 and a 200-day moving average of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $4,623,469.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,158,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,878 shares of company stock valued at $20,047,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

