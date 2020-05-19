AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equinix by 60.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,590. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $662.38 on Tuesday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $471.80 and a one year high of $715.75. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $665.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.44.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

