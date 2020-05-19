AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,643 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 539.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steris by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after acquiring an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steris by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Steris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,294,000 after buying an additional 248,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,095,000 after buying an additional 449,941 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

NYSE STE opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.40. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

