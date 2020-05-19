AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

