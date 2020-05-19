AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,211 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

NYSE NOW opened at $374.87 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $388.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,867,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,459 shares of company stock worth $117,153,450. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.