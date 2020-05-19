AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

