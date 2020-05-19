AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 148,876 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,876 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

