AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,438 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,948,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 543,614 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,479,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 112,755.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 432,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 431,852 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03.

