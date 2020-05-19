AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.