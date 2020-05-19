AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research cut Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Trane stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.