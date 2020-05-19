Aigang Hits Market Capitalization of $8,359.08 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Bancor Network. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $8,359.08 and approximately $98.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.80 or 0.03361158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031074 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a token. It launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

