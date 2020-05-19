Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 26,342 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9,544.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 482,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.41.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

