Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. 956,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

