Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Waste Management accounts for about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,169. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $5,129,387.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,782.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,413. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

