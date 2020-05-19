AirSwap Price Tops $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $27,632.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03399813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031217 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

