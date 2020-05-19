Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 234.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,132 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Align Technology worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $326.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.53.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

