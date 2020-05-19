Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Major Shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp Buys 48,733 Shares

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 48,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $416,179.82. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 131,179 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $1,121,580.45.

On Monday, March 30th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 14,498 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.36.

On Friday, March 20th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 56,610 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $466,466.40.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 641 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $5,134.41.

On Thursday, March 12th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 134,190 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 266,785 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $2,323,697.35.

ASPS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 74,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,505. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.72% and a negative return on equity of 242.64%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth $276,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPS. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

