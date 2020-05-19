Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rowe increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,961.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

