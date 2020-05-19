American International Group Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Q2 worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $8,291,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,710 shares of company stock valued at $62,273,117 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

