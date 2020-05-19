Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $1.02 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00012368 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.03350405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031187 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 18,857,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,098,157 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

