AmsterdamCoin Trading Down 19.1% This Week (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,815.52 and approximately $14.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

