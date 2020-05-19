Analysts Set $35.93 Target Price for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $35.93 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.68) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 13 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 426.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter.

BLPH stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.71.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

