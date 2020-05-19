Analysts Set Expectations for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of VIAC opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Terrell acquired 5,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

