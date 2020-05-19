Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 19th (ANPDF, AQST, ARCB, ASEKY, ASYS, ATNI, AUPH, BATRK, BEI.UN, SIA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 19th:

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$43.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.00.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

