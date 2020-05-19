Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations stock remained flat at $GBX 477.50 ($6.28) during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $190.89 million and a P/E ratio of -82.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 462.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.75. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 12-month low of GBX 336 ($4.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 680 ($8.95).

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

