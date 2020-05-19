Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after buying an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after buying an additional 1,098,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after buying an additional 547,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 97.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,079,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,621,000 after buying an additional 532,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

