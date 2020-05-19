Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 650 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

