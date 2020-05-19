Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.54.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -127.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

