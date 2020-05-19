Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of News worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in News by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in News by 108.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in News by 5,327.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in News by 1,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. News Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

