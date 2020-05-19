Aperio Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 137.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,538 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

