Aperio Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CDK Global worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

