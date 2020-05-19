Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,493 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,387 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Synovus Financial worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 301,469 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

SNV opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.